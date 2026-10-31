Round 11 of the UPL: Schedule and Results for October 31–November 2

In the Ukrainian Premier League soccer championship, matches for the 11th round will continue on Saturday, October 31.

Two matches will take place on Saturday, with four more scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

On Saturday, the teams will play in two cities. Both matches are scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.:

“Veres” (Rivne) vs. “Chornomorets” (Odesa);

“Livyi Bereg” (Kyiv) vs. “Bukovyna” (Chernivtsi).

On Sunday, November 1, also at 1:00 p.m., two more matches of the 11th round are scheduled:

“Kolos” (Kovalivka) vs. “Polissya” (Zhytomyr);

LNZ (Cherkasy) vs. FC “Kharkiv.”

The round will conclude with three matches on Monday, November 2. Two matches will kick off at 1:00 p.m., and another at 6:00 p.m.

“Kryvbas” (Kryvyi Rih) vs. “Dynamo” (Kyiv) — 1:00 p.m.;

“Zorya” (Luhansk) vs. “Epicenter” (Kamianets-Podilskyi) — 1:00 p.m.;

“Karpaty” (Lviv) vs. “Kudrivka” (Chernihiv Oblast) — 6:00 p.m.

At the start of the 11th round, Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated Kyiv’s “Obolon” 2–0 at the “Arena Lviv.”

Following this match, the UPL standings are as follows:

“Shakhtar” — 28 points; “Polissya” — 25; Kharkiv — 21; Dynamo — 19; “Karpaty” — 16; LNZ — 15; "Zorya" — 15; "Kolos" — 11; “Epicenter” — 9; "Bukovyna" — 9; “Veres” — 9; “Livyi Bereg” — 8; “Obolon” — 7; "Chornomorets" — 6; "Kryvbas" — 6; “Kudrivka” — 5.

“Shakhtar” remains the league leader with 28 points. “Polissya” is in second place (25 points), and “Kharkiv” is in third (21).

As a reminder, Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated “Kolos” in the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League and solidified its position at the top of the standings. Matches for the current round of the Ukrainian championship are underway.

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated Kyiv’s “Obolon” 2–0 in a match of the 11th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The match took place at “Arena Lviv.”

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