German tennis player Alexander Zverev defeated Britain’s Arthur Fery 6:0, 6:2 in the Vienna Open quarter-finals in Vienna to reach the tournament’s semi-finals. The top seed needed 58 minutes to secure the victory, BBC Sport reports.

Zverev’s advantage in the quarter-finals

Zverev conceded only six points on his own serve. He earned nine break points in the match and converted five of them. Fery had previously defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti, a former world No. 5, to reach the quarter-finals.

The Briton did not look at his best throughout the match. He received medical treatment for his leg late in his victory over Musetti on Thursday.

This was the players’ second meeting after the Wimbledon semi-final this summer, where Zverev also won in straight sets. After the match, the German noted his opponent’s tactical play and his results in his debut season on the Tour.

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Next opponent and ranking battle

In the semi-finals, Zverev will play either Australia’s Alex de Minaur or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. The German tennis player is aiming for his third title of the season after victories at the French Open and the US Open.

Zverev is set to top the world rankings, replacing Jannik Sinner in first place. He will become the second German after Boris Becker to rise to No. 1 in the men’s rankings; Becker achieved this in 1991.

Other semi-finalists

In the other semi-final, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz defeated American Tommy Paul 6:4, 7:6 (7:2) in the quarter-finals, while Medvedev beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 6:2, 6:3. This result secured Medvedev’s participation in the ATP Finals.

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