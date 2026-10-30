In Spain, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said that winger Lamine Yamal responded well to the disappointment after the Ballon d’Or vote. The 19-year-old footballer finished third in the poll for the world’s best player, behind Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal’s reaction

As Al Jazeera reports, Kane won the award. Flick noted that the English striker deserved the honour, while also highly praising Yamal’s level.

“Harry Kane deserved it, but you already know what I think about Lamine. He has the level needed to win this award,” the coach said ahead of the La Liga leaders’ home match against Alaves.

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According to Flick, Yamal was focused on training after the ceremony. “I’m very proud of Lamine. He reacted very well and was very focused in training. That is how you have to respond. His mentality is very helpful for the team,” the coach added.

Match against Alaves

On Saturday, Barcelona will host Alaves after two defeats. The Catalan side won their first 11 matches in all competitions, but then lost 2-4 to PSG in the Champions League and also suffered a 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga.

Before the meeting with Alaves, Barcelona hold a two-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings. Flick stressed that the most important thing for his team is to win the upcoming match and called the season “a long road.”

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