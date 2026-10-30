North American soccer league MLS will begin its one-off shortened 2027 season on February 19 with a match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati in Miami. The MLS Cup is scheduled for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, May 28–31.

14 regular-season matches

As The Guardian reports, the shortened season will be a transitional stage before the league changes its calendar. Starting with the 2027/28 season, MLS plans to align its schedule with the calendar of most leading soccer leagues worldwide.

Each team will play 14 regular-season matches — seven at home and seven away. Opponents will be limited to clubs from the same conference. The schedule includes 17 matchweeks, including games on selected Wednesdays and bye weeks for some teams.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Playoffs and notable matches

The regular season will end on May 8 with the traditional Decision Day. Matches within each conference will be played simultaneously in two consecutive time slots. The top eight teams from each conference will advance to the playoffs, with postseason matches played in a single-match format.

Notable games on the schedule include the Canadian clash between Toronto and Montreal on February 28, the Seattle Sounders-Portland Timbers derby on April 4, and the Cincinnati-Columbus Crew match on April 24. All matches, from the opening game to the championship match, will be broadcast on Apple TV without local restrictions.

Matches in cold climates

The schedule will likely allow MLS to test holding matches in late winter in cities with cold climates at earlier times. Minnesota United will start a week later than most teams — on February 28 with a home match against Seattle, scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. local time. Montreal will play at home in only one of its first six matches of the season.

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