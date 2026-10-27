In Tampa, United States, the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 in the third game of the World Series. The Milwaukee team took a 3-0 lead in the series and moved within one win of its first World Series title, The Guardian reports.

Eight runs in the fifth inning

The fifth inning proved decisive, with the Brewers scoring eight runs. Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang sparked the surge. Chourio finished the game with four hits in five at-bats, while William Contreras had three hits in five at-bats.

Overall, Milwaukee players recorded 16 hits against Freddy Peralta and five relievers. The win was the Brewers' eighth straight in the current playoffs and their fourth consecutive road victory.

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Robert Gasser's performance

Rookie left-hander Robert Gasser allowed just one hit over six innings and faced the minimum number of batters. In the first inning, he allowed Yandy Díaz to hit a line-drive single, then retired 14 consecutive opponents. In the sixth inning, Víctor Mesa Jr. drew a walk.

Gasser became the first left-handed pitcher since 1965 to face the minimum number of 18 batters over six innings in a World Series game. Sandy Koufax achieved the same result for the Los Angeles Dodgers at that time. The fourth game of the series will take place on Tuesday at Tropicana Field in Tampa.

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