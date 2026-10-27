Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced that he will take part in the MGM Slam exhibition tournament in Las Vegas, United States. The competition is scheduled for the final days of February 2027, ahead of the ATP tournament in Indian Wells.

Return to the exhibition court

Nadal announced his participation in the event on social media. As Interia Sport reports, in a video address he mentioned his appearance in Las Vegas in 2024 and said that he retained good memories of the atmosphere and the spectators.

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In 2024, Las Vegas hosted an exhibition match between Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, which was broadcast by Netflix. In the following years, the format of the event was changed and it was decided to hold the MGM Slam tournament.

Nadal's career

Nadal ended his tennis career in the second half of 2024. During his career, he won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including 14 victories at Roland Garros. Overall, the Spaniard won 92 singles tournaments. In the final years of his career, he had health problems that influenced his decision to retire.

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