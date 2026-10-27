In the United States, the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream 64-55 in the fifth game of the WNBA Finals. The Valkyries took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and are now one step away from the title in their second season in the league.

Stokes and Burton score 13 points each

Kayla Stokes scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made three blocks. According to The Guardian, Veronica Burton also recorded 13 points and eight rebounds for the winners.

Tiffany Hayes, who spent 10 seasons with Atlanta and returned after retiring two years ago, scored 12 points. Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase kept Hayes and Kayla Charles in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game after the win in Game 4.

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Golden State's leading scorer, Gabby Williams, made three of 14 field-goal attempts and finished with nine points and six rebounds. With 9 minutes and 8 seconds remaining, she completed a three-point play that extended the Valkyries' lead to 49-42.

Atlanta to play an elimination game at home

For the Dream, Angel Reese scored seven points, collected 15 rebounds and handed out five assists. The Atlanta team committed 17 turnovers, after which Golden State scored 21 points.

Game 6 of the series will take place on October 29 in Atlanta at the 17,000-seat State Farm Arena. If the Dream level the series, Game 7 will be played on October 31 at the Valkyries' Chase Center.

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