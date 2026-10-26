Polish midfielder Jakub Moder returned to the pitch in the Netherlands after a lengthy break caused by a knee injury. In the Dutch league match against PSV, which ended 1:1, the Feyenoord player came on as a substitute in the 89th minute, Interia Sport reports.

Return after surgery

The match between Feyenoord and PSV took place on October 25. Rotterdam club coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst brought Moder on late in the game.

The midfielder had last appeared on the pitch on April 12. After sustaining a knee injury, he underwent surgery and did not play for more than half a year. Due to the injury, Moder also missed Poland’s September-October national team training camp and the start of the 2026/2027 club season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the match, Feyenoord published a selection of photos and videos of the player’s return on social media. In the caption, the club said it had missed Kuba and welcomed him back to the pitch.

The footballer’s injury history

Moder joined Feyenoord in 2025. Previously, he played for England’s Brighton, where he suffered a cruciate ligament tear. According to the publication, his recovery from that injury lasted 576 days.

Read us on