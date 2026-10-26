A sold-out amateur boxing tournament, Gloves of Hope, was held in Darwin, Australia, with ticket proceeds directed to the free youth support program of the same name. The competition at Marrara Stadium brought together boxers from Darwin, Alice Springs and Kununurra in Western Australia, ABC News reports.

Boxing and youth support

The Gloves of Hope program is run by the local Indigenous-led organization Hoops 4 Health. It delivers sports programs for young people who need support, including at Northern Territory detention centres.

Participants in Gloves of Hope can learn boxing free of charge from professional coaches, develop discipline and resilience, and build a support network in their community. The organization’s director of social impact, Matthew Bonson, said the program is based on therapeutic models that use rhythmic physical exercise to help young people who have experienced trauma regulate their emotions.

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Competition for regional clubs

The Gloves of Hope tournament was organized jointly with Boxing NT. Athletes from clubs in Darwin and Alice Springs took part, as well as the Kununurra Warriors Boxing Club team, which travelled from Western Australia.

Humpty Doo Boxing Club coach Richard Garling, who has worked in boxing for more than four decades, stressed the importance of competitions for young athletes from rural areas. In his view, such events can help them continue their sporting path and eventually compete at state championships, national tournaments or the Golden Gloves. During a break at the event, Northern Territory musician Yung Milla performed. The organizers hope to hold the event again next year.

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