In Spain, Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the El Clásico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 41st minute. The French forward scored after an unsuccessful clearance by Barcelona defender Gerard Martin.

The episode before the goal

As Interia Sport reports, the attack began on the right flank, where Cucurella received the ball and passed it to Diomande. He used the outside of his foot to send the ball towards the goal, but it ended up near Martin.

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Deflection off Mbappé

The Barcelona defender tried to clear the ball away from the goal without making sure that no opponent was nearby. During the clearance, he hit Mbappé, who was arriving at the scene. After deflecting off the French footballer, the ball went into the net, and Real Madrid took the lead.

It was the first goal of the match, which the teams had to wait for until almost the end of the first half. Interia Sport called this episode one of the most unusual goals in Mbappé's career.

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