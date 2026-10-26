Minnesota Vikings become NFL’s only unbeaten team — BBC Sport

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts 16:10 and, with a 6–0 record, remained the NFL’s only team without a loss this season. Kevin O’Connell’s team came from behind in the home game, extending its winning streak to 11 games including the end of last season, BBC Sport reports.

The Vikings have one of the league’s best defenses, while their kicker Will Reichard has not missed a single kick yet. At the same time, according to BBC Sport, the team’s offense has not yet shown its full potential. Next week, Minnesota will play its divisional rival, the Detroit Lions.

Kansas City and San Francisco suffer defeats

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were also unbeaten heading into week seven, but both teams lost. The reigning champions, the Seattle Seahawks, defeated the Chiefs 20:3. Seattle’s defense limited Kenneth Walker to 36 yards on 14 attempts, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded 150 receiving yards and a touchdown. After the game, Seattle has a 4–3 record and Kansas City is 5–1.

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The Atlanta Falcons handed San Francisco its first loss, 29:20. The home team forced its opponent into four turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers have a 6–1 record after the result.

Other results of the week

The Cleveland Browns moved into first place in the AFC North by beating the Tennessee Titans 27:24. Andre Schmidt converted his third game-winning kick in the past four weeks, while Deshaun Watson has led five game-winning drives this season.

After trailing 0:13 in the first half, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 35:13. Joe Burrow threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns. The Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 30:16: Bo Nix made a career-long 62-yard touchdown run, while also throwing for 222 yards and a touchdown.

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