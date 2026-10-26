Saul Alvarez unexpectedly flashed the Polissya logo during practice

World boxing star Saul Alvarez was spotted wearing the emblem of the “Polissya” soccer club during a training camp. The logo of the Zhytomyr “Wolves” appeared in a photo, catching the attention of fans.

Star boxer Saúl Álvarez shared footage of his preparations for his next fight, in which the emblem of Zhytomyr’s “Polissya” was visible. Canelo is training at Oleksandr Usyk’s facility in Spain.

Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez continues his preparations for the title fight against Christian Mbilli. In one of the photos, Canelo is sitting on the edge of a boxing ring, the side of which is adorned with a large emblem of Zhytomyr’s “Polissya.”

In other photos, the Mexican is working on his punches on a speed bag and training in the gym. Canelo accompanied the post with a short caption: “I’ll do whatever it takes!”

The appearance of the Ukrainian club’s logo is linked to the boxer’s training location. Álvarez is holding a training camp in Gandía, Spain, at Oleksandr Usyk’s facility. The Ukrainian champion has served as first vice president of “Polissya” since March 2026.

In September, Usyk and Alvarez already held a joint training session, during which they worked on physical conditioning. Later, the Mexican said that the Ukrainian boxer and his team are helping him master new training methods.

Source: Saul Alvarez’s Instagram post

As a reminder, Usyk is selecting opponents for two fights in 2027.

Earlier, Usyk turned down a fight with Wilder due to a potential bout with Fury.

Former British heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury spoke about his plans ahead of the end of his professional career.

Read us on