Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 thanks to Mbappé's brace — France 24

In Spain, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in a La Liga match. Kylian Mbappé's brace secured victory for the Madrid side. According to France 24, the game took place in Barcelona on October 25, 2026.

Mbappé's brace

The French footballer scored both of Real Madrid's goals in the match. France 24 notes that the result made the race for the La Liga title tighter.

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Match in Barcelona

In the photo accompanying the video report, Mbappé celebrates his team's first goal. The report was published on October 26, 2026; it is 4 minutes and 55 seconds long, and L'Equipe TV is listed as its author.

Other results in the broadcast

In the same sports broadcast, France 24 reported that Marseille defeated Le Havre 4-3 in Ligue 1. In Formula 1, Kimi Antonelli claimed his ninth Grand Prix victory of the season, while Christo Popov won the French Open badminton championship and is set to become world number one.

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