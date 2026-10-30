Usyk may return to cruiserweight for a fight against Benavidez

Oleksandr Usyk may return to the cruiserweight division to face American David Benavidez in a highly anticipated bout. News of these plans by the Ukrainian boxer’s team emerged on October 30 following a conversation between Usyk’s team director, Serhiy Lapin, and The Ring magazine insider Mike Koppinger. According to the preliminary plan, the Ukrainian could first compete for the vacant IBF belt and then fight Benavidez for a unification bout.

Sport RBC.UA reports on Usyk’s possible return to cruiserweight, citing Mike Coppinger. The journalist spoke with Serhiy Lapin in Riyadh, where the Ukrainian boxer’s representative discussed the team’s future plans. One possible next step would be a fight for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title. If Usyk wins that belt, his next goal could be a bout against David Benavidez. Such a matchup would give the Ukrainian a chance to unify the championship titles and once again compete for the title of undisputed world champion.

However, this is currently only a possible plan. There is no official confirmation of a fight with Benavidez or any agreements regarding a bout for the IBF belt yet.

What Makes Usyk’s Potential Comeback Special

A return to cruiserweight would mark a return for the Ukrainian to the weight class where he has already achieved one of the greatest successes of his career. In 2018, Usyk became the undisputed world cruiserweight champion. In the final of the World Boxing Super Series, he defeated Russia’s Murat Gassiev and won all the major championship belts in the division.

After that, the boxer moved up to the heavyweight division. There, he also reached the pinnacle: he won the major championship titles and defeated Tyson Fury twice, becoming the undisputed world champion. Now Usyk can try to repeat his achievement in the lower weight class. If he succeeds in his title fights, he’ll have a chance to become the undisputed champion once again—but this time after returning to the division where his great international success began.

Who Is David Benavidez

American David Benavidez is one of the leading boxers whom Usyk’s team views as a potential opponent. According to a source, he holds the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

A potential bout with Benavidez could take place in 2027. For Usyk, this would be yet another high-profile challenge and an opportunity to add to his collection of titles. However, first, if he does indeed return to the cruiserweight division, the Ukrainian will need to decide on his next steps in the division. This was reported by Sport RBC.UA.

Oleksandr Usyk plans to stage two high-profile fights in 2027. Among the Ukrainian’s potential opponents are Tyson Fury and the undefeated American David Benavidez, who wants to move up to the super heavyweight division. At the same time, negotiations for a fight with Deontay Wilder have reached an impasse due to disagreements over money and contract terms.

The bout between former undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and American boxer Deontay Wilder is in jeopardy. British analyst Gareth Davis suggests that the Ukrainian might consider a third fight against Tyson Fury.

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