In Barcelona, Spain, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick tested an unconventional defensive-line option in training ahead of the match against Deportivo Alavés. According to Interia Sport, citing Mundo Deportivo, 20-year-old Brian Farinas could play at right-back, although his main position is midfield.

Problems due to injuries

Flick is having difficulties assembling the defensive unit due to injuries to Xavi Espart, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé and Eric García. According to the Spanish outlet, Frenkie de Jong could partner Pau Cubarsí at centre-back.

Playing in central defence would not be an entirely new experience for the Dutch footballer: he has already played in this position when the club's previous coaches had personnel problems in defence.

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Farinas may get a chance

Farinas may get an opportunity to play for the first team amid a shortage of defenders. Interia Sport notes that Flick reportedly blocked the player's departure in the summer because he was impressed by his skills and counted on him in the first team.

Barcelona approach the match against Alavés after defeats to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga. In the match against Real Madrid, the Catalans lost 1:2 at Camp Nou, and defensive problems became one of the main topics after that match.

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