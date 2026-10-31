In Bełchatów, Poland, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie defeated PGE GiEK Skra Bełchatów 3:0 in a TAURON Liga match. The reigning Polish champions won the sets 25:16, 25:21 and 25:16 and became the leaders of the standings for at least a few hours.

Before the match, Skra had been one of the surprises of the start of the season: the team won its first three matches, including against PGE Projekt Warszawa and GKS Katowice. At the same time, Warta, after losing the Polish Super Cup match, secured a victory over Warsaw's Projekt.

Warta's lineup remained unchanged

Coach Michał Winiarski fielded the same starting lineup as in the previous match against PGE Projekt. Kamil Rychlicki played in attack, while Miłosz Zniszczoł took the middle blocker position. Bartłomiej Bołądź and Jakub Kochanowski, whom Interia Sport calls stars of the national team under Nikola Grbić, remained on the bench.

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In the first set, Warta gradually pulled away, with an attack efficiency of 77%. Tomasz Fornal converted all seven of his attacks in the set. The hosts reduced the deficit after Alan Souza's second ace but could not stop their opponent.

Fornal named match MVP

In the second set, Skra leveled the score at 10:10, but Warta moved ahead again. Rychlicki recorded a solo block, and toward the end of the set the visitors extended their lead and won 25:21. In the third set, Skra took an early 6:5 lead, but after an ace by Aaron Russell, Warta regained a two-point advantage.

Setter Miguel Tavares used spectacular solutions in counterattacks, which Mateusz Bieniek took advantage of. The match's best player award went to Fornal, who scored 13 points, Interia Sport reports.

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