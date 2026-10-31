In Poznań, Poland, Lech defeated Wisła Kraków 3-1 in the 13th round of the Ekstraklasa. After a goalless first half, the hosts scored three times within ten minutes, while late in the match the visitors' forward Ángel Rodado failed to convert a penalty.

Goals after the break

The first half ended 0-0, although Lech's most active player was Patrik Wålemark: by the 34th minute, he had taken seven shots, including one that hit the post. The Poznań team opened the scoring in the 54th minute, when Antoni Kozubal scored after a pass from Leo Bengtsson.

Wisła responded quickly: in the 56th minute, Jakub Krzyżanowski headed in a cross from Frederico Duarte. However, a minute later Wålemark put Lech back in front, and in the 64th minute Yannick Agnero set the final score. It was Agnero's third consecutive league match with a goal.

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Missed penalty

In the 78th minute, referee Paweł Raczkowski awarded a penalty against Lech after a VAR review for an incident involving Krzyżanowski and Kozubal. Rodado was unable to take the chance to reduce the deficit, as his spot kick was unsuccessful.

According to Interia Sport, Lech had 19 shots to their opponent's 17 and 52% possession. The Poznań side registered eight shots on target, while Wisła had three.

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