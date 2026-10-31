De Minaur defeats Zverev in Vienna Open semi-final — BBC Sport

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Vienna Open semi-final in Vienna. The fifth seed beat the top seed 4:6, 6:1, 7:6 (7:4), BBC Sport reports.

The match was decided by a tie-break

It was Zverev's first defeat since he secured first place in the men's world rankings. On Monday, the German is set to replace Jannik Sinner at the top of the rankings.

Zverev lost the first set but convincingly won the second. Neither player had any break points in the deciding set, so the winner was determined by a tie-break. De Minaur won it and finished the match in two hours and 30 minutes.

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Final against Alcaraz

The victory allowed 27-year-old de Minaur to overtake Spain's Rafael Jodar in the race for a place at the ATP Finals. In the final, the Australian will play second seed Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard defeated third seed Daniil Medvedev 6:4, 7:6 (7:2) in the other semi-final. Seven-time Grand Slam tournament winner Alcaraz reached his fifth final of the year and extended his unbeaten run at ATP 500 tournaments to 25 matches. It will be de Minaur's fourth final of the season, while he won his only title this year at the Rotterdam Open in February.

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