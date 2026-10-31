In England, Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell left the field in the first half of the match against Gloucester with a suspected hamstring injury. Northampton ultimately won 28-14 after coming back from a 14-point deficit, The Guardian reports.

Possible fourth injury in a year

Mitchell left the field midway through the first half after going back for a loose ball and colliding with a Gloucester player. If the suspicion is confirmed, it could be his fourth hamstring injury this year. He previously had similar problems during the Six Nations, at England's May training camp and in the summer Test match against Fiji.

England head coach Steve Borthwick is also awaiting information on the condition of Northampton fly-half Fin Smith, who was sidelined with a calf injury. The club's other scrum-half, Archie McParland, was not included in the match squad. The publication names Ben Spencer and Harry Randall among England's options in this position.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Four Northampton tries

Gloucester started the match confidently and scored two tries. Max Llewellyn scored after a pass from George Barton, while Will Joseph broke through under the posts after a pass from Seb Atkinson. By half-time, Northampton had levelled the score: Tom Pearson and Curtis Langdon finished attacks following mauls.

In the second half, the hosts took the lead thanks to a try by George Hendy, while Rory Hutchinson scored the team's fourth try. Louis Belleau converted all four tries. The victory lifted Northampton to third place in the table before the championship break until December.

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