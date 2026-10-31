In Lublin, Poland, Bogdanka LUK Lublin volleyball players defeated GKS Katowice 3:0 in a third-round match and moved to the top of the standings. As Interia Sport reports, the hosts won the sets 25:18, 25:17 and 25:18. It was their third 3:0 victory since the start of the season.

Leadership without Leon

The Lublin team's head coach, Stephane Antiga, changed the lineup after winning the AL-KO Polish Super Cup against Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie. Wilfredo Leon was given a rest, while Kevin Sasak played in attack. Sasak was named the most valuable player of the match.

In the opening set, middle blocker Aleks Grozdanov played an important role. The Bulgarian volleyball player scored five points with blocks in the first set, and the team quickly built a lead. Sasak was also effective in attack, and the hosts confidently closed out the set.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sawicki's aces and the hosts' blocks

In the second set, GKS Katowice tried to stay close to their opponent, but Bogdanka LUK Lublin took a 15:11 lead. At the end of the set, Mikołaj Sawicki, who replaced Leon, served two aces and helped the team convert its advantage into a 25:17 win.

The third set was the closest, with the hosts pulling away at 12:9 after a block by Moussa Gueye against Jakub Szymański. Grozdanov added two more blocks, while Sawicki served at 115 km/h. The Lublin team maintained its lead and finished the match in three sets. After this success, Bogdanka LUK Lublin remains one of two unbeaten teams in the championship.

Read us on