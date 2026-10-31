In Rustenburg, South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Durban City 4-1 in a Betway Premiership match and returned to the top of the standings. As TimesLIVE reports, the team has 26 points from ten matches and is one point ahead of Orlando Pirates, although their rival has played one game fewer.

Mathuludi’s brace

Right-back Thabang Mathuludi scored his first goals since joining Sundowns from Polokwane City at the start of the 2026-2027 season. He scored twice with headers, in the 33rd and 65th minutes.

Mathuludi scored his first goal after a cross from Marcelo Allende, while Aubrey Modiba delivered the cross from the left flank in the second incident. In both cases, Durban City’s defence failed to deal with the deliveries.

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Late goals

In the 78th minute, Iqraam Rayners extended Sundowns’ lead to three goals by converting Siyanda Ndlovu’s cross from the right flank. Durban City reduced the deficit in the 85th minute: Jean Lumumba scored from close range after a delivery from the left side and beat Ricardo Goss.

Antonio van Wyk set the final score in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Before the match, Sundowns had temporarily surrendered top spot to Orlando Pirates, who had earlier on Saturday beaten Kaizer Chiefs 2-1.

Sundowns’ next opponent will be Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal in Pretoria. The team will then also play a CAF Super Cup match in Pretoria against Algeria’s USM Alger.

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