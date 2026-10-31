Bayern and Borussia Dortmund draw 2:2 — Interia Sport

In Germany, the Bundesliga eighth-round match between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund ended in a 2:2 draw. The Munich team took the lead twice, but the visitors equalized in the 89th minute thanks to a goal by Fabio Silva. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match.

Laimer goal and missed penalty

The first goal in Der Klassiker was scored in the 38th minute. Michael Olise took advantage of the opponents' inaccurate buildup and sent Konrad Laimer one-on-one with Gregor Kobel. The goalkeeper saved the Austrian's first shot, but the ball returned to Laimer, who sent it into the net.

Before that, Jobe Bellingham scored for Borussia, but the goal was disallowed for offside. At the start of the second half, Harry Kane could have doubled Bayern's advantage: a penalty was awarded after the ball struck Felix Nmecha's hand. The English forward hit the crossbar.

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Exchange of goals in the second half

Dortmund equalized in the 60th minute. Carney Chukwuemeka passed to Serhou Guirassy, who fired into the near corner. Just six minutes later, the hosts regained the lead: after a cross from Joshua Kimmich, Kane headed the ball down to Dayot Upamecano, and the defender scored into an empty net.

At the end of the match, Borussia applied high pressure. Konstantinos Karetsas intercepted an opponent's clearance, after which the ball reached Fabio Silva, who made the score final in the 89th minute. In stoppage time, Lennart Karl had a chance to bring Bayern victory, but hit the crossbar. According to match statistics, the Munich side had 22 shots to their opponents' 12 and possessed the ball for 57% of the time.

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