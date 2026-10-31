In Italy, Benetton defeated Scotland's Edinburgh 31-12 in a United Rugby Championship match, ending their opponents' unbeaten start to the season. Before this game, Sean Everitt's team had won all four opening matches of the campaign, BBC Sport reports.

Home side's advantage before the break

Benetton, who had not won a match this season before then, opened the scoring in the second minute through a try by Piero Gritti. The Italian side dominated the opening quarter of the match and retained the initiative even after Matias Medrano received a 20-minute red card for striking Grant Gilchrist.

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Ignacio Mendy scored Benetton's second try. Later, Callum Hunter-Hill received a yellow card, leaving Edinburgh a man down. A try by Bautista Bernasconi and a Jacob Umaga penalty allowed the hosts to go into the break leading 18-0.

Edinburgh responded with two tries

In the second half, Umaga converted another penalty, while Onisi Ratave scored Benetton's fourth try. Edinburgh reduced the deficit through tries by Harry Morris and Harry Paterson, with Grayson adding the conversion. However, the hosts converted another penalty late on to set the final score at 31-12.

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