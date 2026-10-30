In Poland, Asseco Resovia volleyball player Karol Butryn surpassed the mark of 5,000 points scored in Polish PlusLiga matches on October 29, 2026. In the match against Energa Trefl Gdańsk, his team won 3:1, while Butryn scored 18 points. As Interia Sport reports, he became only the fourth player to reach this mark in the league.

Record mark in PlusLiga

Previously, the 5,000-point mark in the Polish championship was surpassed by Mariusz Wlazły with 7,624, Dawid Konarski with 5,611, and Jakub Jarosz with 5,349. Butryn crossed the historic mark after 312 PlusLiga matches.

For comparison, Konarski needed 408 matches to reach 5,000 points, while Jarosz needed 389. Thus, Butryn achieved this result in fewer games than these two volleyball players.

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Club career and national team

Butryn joined Asseco Resovia in 2025 and, according to the publication, remains an important player for the team from Rzeszów. In May 2025, the volleyball player said that he would no longer play for Poland's national team after not receiving a call-up from head coach Nikola Grbić.

At the time, Butryn explained that the coach had his own selection of players and had seen them more often than him over three years, so he considered the matter of his appearances for the national team closed.

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