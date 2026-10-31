Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6:4, 7:6 (7:2) in the Vienna Open semifinal in Vienna. Alcaraz will play in the final of this tournament for the first time, Cyprus Mail reports.

Victory in 96 minutes

In the first set, Alcaraz earned a set point after Medvedev's double fault and converted it. In the second set, Medvedev stepped up his game and took the set to a tiebreak. There, the Spaniard produced a series of powerful shots from the baseline and finished the match in 96 minutes.

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37th tour final

This final will be Alcaraz's 37th at ATP level in his career and his fifth of the current season. He also claimed his 25th consecutive victory at ATP 500 tournaments.

The result was revenge for the second-seeded Spaniard after his loss to Medvedev in the Indian Wells semifinal in March, when Medvedev handed Alcaraz his first defeat of the season. At the same time, Alcaraz ended his opponent's seven-match winning streak. Both players have already qualified for the ATP Finals, which will take place next month. In Sunday's final, Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur.

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