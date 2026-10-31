Pakistan’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final in Lahore, successfully chasing a target of 326 runs. At Gaddafi Stadium, the hosts scored 327 runs for seven wickets in 48.3 overs and won by three wickets with nine balls to spare. This was reported by Dawn.

Sri Lanka, batting first, finished their innings with 325 runs for eight wickets. Kamindu Mendis scored 131 runs off 128 balls, while Pawan Rathnayake made 77 off 65. Their partnership for the third wicket brought 146 runs. In the final ten overs, the Sri Lankan team lost six wickets and scored 70 runs.

Zaman’s century

Pakistan’s chase began poorly: Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for five runs, while Babar Azam left the field without scoring after facing five balls. At 22 for two wickets, Fakhar Zaman and Saad Baig stabilized the innings with a 149-run partnership.

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Zaman scored 127 runs off 99 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes. It was his 12th century in ODI matches. Baig scored 74 runs off 75 balls and recorded the first half-century of his career.

Minhas’ decisive surge

After Zaman’s dismissal, Pakistan were 220 for four wickets and needed another 106 runs off 96 balls. Arafat Minhas came in at 230 for five wickets and scored 61 runs off 31 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Hasan Nawaz was his partner in the final stage of the chase.

Minhas was dismissed in the 48th over, after which Asitha Fernando removed Faheem Ashraf with the very first ball. However, Nawaz levelled the score, and Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi finished the match with a six in the 49th over. It is Pakistan’s first ODI tri-series title since the Kitply Cup in Dhaka, where the team defeated India in the final.

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