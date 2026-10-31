In Italy, Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski saved a penalty in the Serie A Matchday 10 game against Monza. Bologna won 2:1, with the decisive save coming in the 81st minute of the match.

Penalty in the 81st minute

With Bologna leading 2:1, Monza were awarded a penalty. Forward Patrick Cutrone stepped up to the ball. He struck it powerfully, but at a height convenient for the goalkeeper, and Skorupski saved the shot.

As Interia Sport reports, this was the 16th penalty saved in the Polish goalkeeper's career. The source notes that without this intervention, Bologna would not have been able to preserve their winning scoreline.

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Context in the Poland national team

At the start of the 2026/2027 season, Skorupski did not receive a call-up for the Poland national team's September-October training camp. Interia Sport links this to the goalkeeper's weak start to the season. In the national team's four matches during that period, head coach Jan Urban fielded Marcin Bułka.

The outlet writes that Skorupski's recent performances have improved. The match against Monza became another signal for the goalkeeper ahead of the announcement of the Poland national team's squad for the November training camp.

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