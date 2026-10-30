Leicester beat Bristol 22-16 to take Prem lead — BBC Sport

Leicester Tigers beat Bristol 22-16 away at Ashton Gate to move into first place in the Prem. The team secured the maximum number of league points ahead of the rest of the weekend's matches.

Four tries for the visitors

Bristol took the lead first thanks to a try by Louis Rees-Zammit. Before half-time, Leicester responded with tries from Freddie Steward and Adam Radwan to lead 12-7.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Ollie Hassell-Collins extended the Tigers' advantage to 17-7. James Williams reduced Bristol's deficit with two penalties, but Jamie Blamire scored the visitors' fourth try, which almost guaranteed them victory.

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Bonus point for the hosts

Billy Searle missed three conversions, so Bristol retained a chance late in the match. Williams' third penalty reduced the gap to six points, but Leicester held on to the winning score.

Bristol earned one losing bonus point. Thanks to the victory, Leicester moved ahead of Gloucester in the standings; Gloucester are due to play Northampton on Saturday, BBC Sport reports.

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