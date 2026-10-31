Aston Villa announces legal action against Carragher — BBC Sport

Football club Aston Villa has announced its intention to initiate legal action against football pundit Jamie Carragher. The club called his remarks unacceptable insults directed at the team and its supporters, BBC Sport reports.

Aston Villa statement

The club published the statement on social media. It was signed by Aston Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris. It also stated that the club would not allow anyone to halt its growth in English and European football.

Aston Villa's reaction was prompted by Carragher's remarks on the Stick to Football podcast. The pundit suggested that the club's head coach, Unai Emery, could be interested in the role of Manchester United head coach.

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Carragher's words

Carragher said that Aston Villa would never become Manchester United. Speaking about the football hierarchy, he said that clubs can lose players or coaches to teams at a higher level, and also crudely told Aston Villa supporters to be quiet.

After criticism from fans, Carragher wrote on social media that his remark was a joke in response to supporters' comments about the suggestion of Emery's possible appointment at Manchester United. He added that he had praised Emery and Aston Villa for many years and had been delighted by the club's 2026 Europa League victory in Istanbul.

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