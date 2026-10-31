Two-year-old filly Sun Goddess convincingly won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland Racecourse in the United States. Jockey Ryan Moore made a successful start from stall nine, took up a position behind the leader and brought the favourite to the front at the start of the home straight. Sky Sports News reports.

Fourth Group One victory

Green Empress, trained by Joseph O'Brien, finished second behind Sun Goddess. It was the fourth time this year that she had finished second to Sun Goddess. Curracloe was third, while Amusingly, ridden by Colin Keane, made up positions late in the race and finished fourth. Alwaysanangel took fifth place, meaning European entrants occupied the first five positions.

According to Moore, this was Sun Goddess's fourth Group One victory in nine starts this year. She raced over one mile for the first time and negotiated a turn for the first time. Aidan O'Brien suggested that the filly could begin next season with the English Guineas.

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O'Brien's record and Libertango's victory

Sun Goddess's victory was Aidan O'Brien's 22nd at the Breeders' Cup. This allowed him to surpass Bob Baffert in the number of wins at the event. O'Brien later secured his 23rd Breeders' Cup success when Haffner won the Juvenile Turf.

In another race of the day, Libertango, ridden by Billy Loughnane, won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Loughnane was due to give way to Flavien Prat, but managed to make the required weight and remained in the saddle. Libertango finished ahead of Hell Of A Spin, which came second.

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