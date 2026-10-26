Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska will not compete at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo, Japan. Her coach, Jarosław Machowski, said that the reason for her withdrawal was ongoing problems with her left elbow, rather than the hip pain cited by the competition organizers.

Elbow problems after Wuhan

As Interia Sport reports, the tennis player’s elbow was very painful after the tournament in Wuhan. According to Machowski, changes in balls and court surfaces complicated the situation, so the team decided not to overload her arm and to skip the final WTA tournament of the season.

The coach described the problem as not serious, but chronic. According to him, Chwalińska has been doing elbow exercises for some time, but experiences discomfort because of the heavy balls. The athlete will be given more time to recover and will go on vacation soon.

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Plans for November and December

Machowski noted that withdrawing from the Tokyo event does not yet change the tennis player’s plans for her next two appearances. On November 20–21, Chwalińska is set to lead Poland’s national team in a match against Sweden for a place in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round next year.

She also plans to conclude the season on December 11 with an exhibition match against Linda Nosková at Ergo Arena as part of the Lotto Tenis Show. The coach added that participation in these events remains the team’s plan, although the final decision will depend on the condition of her elbow.

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