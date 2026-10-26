The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3 in an NFL game on Sunday evening, handing their opponents their first loss since the start of the season. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made nine catches for 150 yards and scored a touchdown, Sky Sports reports.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 257 yards and a touchdown. Following the win, the team stands at 4-3, ending a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season and have a 5-1 record.

Seattle lead before halftime

Early in the second quarter, Jason Myers converted a 25-yard field goal after Darnold's 33-yard pass to Smith-Njigba. Later, Ty Okada intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass intended for Jalen Royals. After that, Darnold found Smith-Njigba in the end zone on a 28-yard pass, and the Seahawks took a 10-0 lead.

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Late in the first half, Darnold again threw a 28-yard pass to Smith-Njigba, but Darnold's pass in the end zone was intercepted by Nohl Williams. He returned the ball 64 yards, but Harrison Butker missed a 58-yard field-goal attempt before the buzzer.

Chiefs' offense struggles

In the second half, Myers extended the Seahawks' lead with a 35-yard field goal. The Chiefs responded only with Butker's 50-yard field goal after Mahomes lost the ball on third down. Early in the fourth quarter, Butker also missed from 45 yards.

Emanuel Wilson finished the game with 24 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, scoring on a 21-yard run with 3 minutes and 47 seconds remaining. Mahomes threw for 165 yards, had one interception and lost a fumble. Kenneth Walker III, who averaged 133 yards per game before the matchup, gained 36 yards on 14 carries. Travis Kelce made four catches and brought his career total to 1,104 receptions, moving into fifth place in NFL history.

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