The Croatian national team presented Harry Kane with a replica of the first soccer ball that the English brought to the country back in 1880. Croatian team captain Luka Modrić presented the special gift to the striker before the Nations League match at Wembley Stadium.

With this gesture, the Croatian Football Federation congratulated Kane on winning the Ballon d’Or and on setting the record for the most appearances for the England national team.

The federation explained the historical significance of the gift. In 1880, English industrialists brought the first soccer ball to the Croatian town of Županja, introducing the locals to the game.

“We are proud to be able to return a replica of this historic ball as a gesture of goodwill. It is a symbol of the strong bond between Croatian and English soccer,” reads the statement from the Croatian side.

After the match, Kane himself admitted that it wasn’t easy for him to immediately grasp the magnitude of the occasion.

“I’m trying to process it all. Breaking the record is a huge achievement in the history of our soccer. Seeing this ceremony, my kids by my side, and so many people cheering me on was incredible,” the forward said.

England defeated Croatia 2–1. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring, Petar Sučić equalized, and Kane converted a penalty in the 64th minute to secure the victory for his team.

With this result, the English national team secured its spot in the Nations League finals next spring. The team has already secured second place in Group 3 of Division A, but it can still overtake Spain and finish the group stage in first place. To do so, the English must defeat the Spanish in the final match.

Goal reports this.

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