Kirill Usyk, the son of undisputed world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, won the Spanish Junior Judo Super Cup. The competition took place in the Spanish city of Cádiz.

Kirill Usyk was one of the favorites going into the competition, holding the top seed in the under-60-kg weight class. Representing the region of Andalusia, he defeated fellow Andalusians Francisco Roman Banderas and Aaron Castillo Rodriguez in succession, advancing to the semifinals of the competition. In the semifinals, Usyk continued his winning streak by eliminating Francisco Muñoz del Águila from the competition, and then defeated the second seed, Eduardo Esteban García, in the final.

undefined

The young judoka’s athletic achievements are becoming increasingly notable. Kirill is quite active in judo, as Oleksandr Usyk has mentioned on numerous occasions in his interviews. Last year, he won several bronze medals at regional tournaments, and this year he claimed a gold medal at the Super Cup. The Ukrainian Judo Federation has also shown interest in the young athlete; after one of his victories, they commented, “We’re waiting for you on the Ukrainian national team.”

As a reminder, Elina Svitolina will compete in the WTA Finals for the fourth time in her career.

Svitolina also recorded 50 wins in a season for the second time in her career.

It should be noted that Ukraine’s top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to China’s Zheng Qinwen in two sets.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

Read us on