Airbnb is introducing updated rules for accommodation hosts: they will not be able to ask guests to complete tasks before departure that require significant effort or time, or that are usually part of a cleaner’s job. The new requirements will take effect on November 20.

Which requests will be considered unacceptable

As Engadget reports, Airbnb will consider requests to strip bed linen or start a load of laundry unreasonable. At the same time, hosts may ask guests, for example, to collect used towels.

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The platform’s policy states that requests to guests must be reasonable. Airbnb allows exceptions for special situations: in particular, a host may ask guests to take out trash to an animal-proof container in an area with a known bear population.

Rules will be specified in the listing

The updated approach also provides that hosts will choose property rules from a list of seven standard items, while additional conditions may be added as requests. Rules and requests may be communicated only in a special section of the rental listing. After booking, hosts are prohibited from communicating them in messages, on signs in the accommodation, or in person.

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