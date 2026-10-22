In the United Arab Emirates, two female scientists received grants under the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East programme. The awards went to Dr Marié Al-Khandawy of New York University Abu Dhabi and Jawaher Al-Hammadi of Khalifa University, The National reports.

Al-Hammadi is a doctoral student from Sharjah who grew up in Abu Dhabi. She develops laboratory models of cell membranes that can be tailored to study how cells respond to different treatments. The researcher combines synthetic components with extracellular vesicles — small particles derived from cells — and integrates such membranes with electronic sensors.

According to her, this approach could help create models that reproduce specific cell types, diseases or even the characteristics of individual patients. Al-Hammadi also noted that participation in the programme gives young researchers an opportunity to make their work more visible, establish international contacts and launch collaborations.

Research into water from air

Marié Al-Khandawy, a Syrian woman born and raised in the UAE, studies plants’ ability to adapt to saline and arid conditions. She has studied, in particular, the Tamarix aphylla tree, which grows in saline sabkhas. The plant secretes a saline solution which, after evaporation, forms salt crystals; they capture moisture from the air and condense it even at relatively low humidity.

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The scientist is exploring whether moisture present in the UAE atmosphere can be used to obtain water with lower energy costs. In the future, she plans to create an independent research programme in bioinspiration — the study of natural mechanisms and their conversion into practical materials and technologies.

Other programme laureates

The programme’s new selection recognised six female researchers from the Arabian Peninsula. Other laureates include Saudi physicist Alaa Al-Mushaikah, Hadil Zedan of Qatar University, who researches antiviral drugs, Dr Aljawhara Al-Rubaie, who works on vaccines and immunotherapy, and Dr Sara Al-Araimi of Oman, who studies the conversion of waste into water and useful materials.

The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East programme was launched in 2014. Since then, it has supported 69 female scientists, including 25 in the UAE, and allocated 4 million dirhams to regional research. According to UNESCO, women account for 41% of scientists in the Arab world.

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