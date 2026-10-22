The United Arab Emirates has launched an artificial intelligence-based platform that reduces the time for value-added tax refunds for tourists from about nine days to one business day. The National reports.

Joint platform of the tax authority and Planet

The platform was developed by the UAE Federal Tax Authority and Planet, the authorized operator of the country’s tourist VAT refund system. VAT refunds allow visitors to recover a significant portion of the consumption tax paid while shopping.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, director general of the Federal Tax Authority, said the new service is an important step in improving the tax refund procedure for tourists, particularly at the final stage of their stay in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous digital changes

In 2024, the UAE authorities introduced a system allowing tourists to apply for VAT refunds directly through registered e-commerce platforms. To do so, travel document details must be provided at the time of purchase and before the order is shipped.

According to Al Mulla, the new platform has made the UAE one of the countries with the fastest tourist tax refund processes: receiving a refund now takes one business day instead of about nine days previously.

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