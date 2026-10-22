Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek raised about 100 billion yuan, or $14.98 billion, in its latest funding round. Bloomberg News reported this on October 22, citing people familiar with the matter, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Round investors

Among the largest investors in the round, Bloomberg named Contemporary Amperex Technology, which Reuters describes as a pioneer in battery manufacturing, as well as Tencent Holdings, the operator of WeChat. Both companies were among the largest investors, according to Bloomberg.

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Data verification

Reuters reported that it was unable to immediately independently verify Bloomberg's report on DeepSeek's funding. Therefore, information about the amount raised and the largest investors is based on Bloomberg's data and its sources.

The article also cited an exchange rate under which one U.S. dollar was equal to 6.6749 Chinese yuan. At this rate, 100 billion yuan amounts to about $14.98 billion.

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