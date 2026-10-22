Türkiye plans to allocate nearly 100 billion Turkish liras, or $2.01 billion, to the development of the aviation and space industries over 2027–2029. This is provided for by the draft central government budget for 2027 and the budget justification, Anadolu Agency reports.

Funding increase

The budget for Türkiye's space and aviation program amounted to $176 million this year. In 2027, it is planned to be increased by 181.7% to $495.7 million in order to strengthen the country's global competitiveness in this sector.

In 2028, funding is expected to rise to $616.9 million, and in 2029 to $745 million. A total of $377.3 million is earmarked for the construction, operation and maintenance of air transport facilities. Investment in aviation infrastructure is forecast to reach $581.1 million in 2028 and $596.2 million in 2029.

Ankara also expects airports to handle 272 million passengers in 2027, including direct transit passengers. Passenger numbers of 282 million and 291 million are forecast for 2028 and 2029, respectively.

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Lunar mission and spaceport

Funds for the space sector will be directed toward Türkiye's National Space Program, research and testing infrastructure, as well as the commercialization of domestic high-value-added technologies.

Türkiye is preparing its first deep-space lunar mission, scheduled for next year. The spacecraft for the mission contains more than 80% locally produced components and has a hybrid propulsion system. The spacecraft has already been assembled and is undergoing further testing.

The Turkish Space Agency is also continuing work on establishing a spaceport in Somalia, which is intended to provide the country with independent access to orbit.

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