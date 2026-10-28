Amazon has unveiled the Echo Time smart alarm clock, designed specifically for the bedroom. The device can identify periods of lighter sleep and wake the user within a window of 10 to 60 minutes before the set alarm time. Engadget reports.

Sensors for sleep mode

For its smart alarm function, Echo Time uses room temperature sensors, presence detection and ultrasound to detect breathing. No wearable device is required. Amazon describes the falling-asleep and wake-up features as scientifically supported.

Smart wake-up is optional: users who need to wake up at an exact time can turn it off.

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Screen and privacy

The alarm clock has a spherical body and a 3.2-inch round touchscreen. Hundreds of clock faces are available, including analog, seasonal and options featuring characters from popular franchises, including the DC Universe. The design can be changed with an Alexa voice command.

The screen gradually brightens before the morning alarm, imitating a natural sunrise. In night mode, it dims, leaving sufficient brightness only to display the time. Echo Time has no camera and is equipped with visual indicators of Alexa activity and a separate button to completely turn off the microphones.

Price and children's version

Echo Time is available for $200 in Graphite, Glacier White and Coral Pink. An adjustable stand costs $40. Amazon has also released the Amazon Kids Echo Time version for $210 in Galactic Grape and Cosmic Lime; it includes a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription. The children's model allows users to set alarms, change clock faces and use Alexa, while parents can monitor device use and their children's sleep schedules.

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