The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to ban Chinese laboratories from testing electronic devices intended for sale on the American market. The restriction also applies to certification bodies in China and other countries that do not have a mutual recognition agreement or a reciprocal trade agreement with the United States, South China Morning Post reports.

The decision is set to take effect in December 2028. This will give American laboratories more than two years to expand their electronics testing capacity.

FCC position

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the decision is in line with broader efforts by US President Donald Trump to restore balance and fairness in Washington's relations with other states. According to him, testing laboratories will be able to operate only in the United States or in countries that have reciprocal arrangements with the United States.

According to the FCC, more than 80% of the relevant devices are tested in China. The commission considers some of these facilities unreliable. In August, Carr also stated that, according to the agency's assessment, some laboratories could have been linked to or controlled by the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

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Restrictions on Chinese technology

The decision was made several weeks before the expected meeting between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

The FCC has recently been tightening restrictions on Chinese technology companies and products. Last week, the commission blocked an automotive video recorder and a wireless video transmitter containing chips made by Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon, stating that these devices were intended for the surveillance market. In July, the agency also announced a ban on imports of new Chinese robots and power inverters, citing national security risks and supply chain vulnerabilities.

In August, China responded by tightening export controls on drones and related technologies, imposing sanctions on US testing companies, and launching its first foreign trade investigation on national security grounds.

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