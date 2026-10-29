Thrive Holdings to acquire ADT for $7.6 billion — The Verge

Thrive Holdings, led by Joshua Kushner, has agreed to acquire ADT for $7.6 billion. The deal предусматривает a cash payment and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

ADT will become a private company

After the deal closes, ADT will cease to be a public company. The Verge reports on the agreement, noting that Bloomberg wrote about it earlier.

ADT provides home security services. The company also works with major technology corporations: its technicians can sell and install Google Nest devices, as well as Apple’s new smart home product lineup.

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The new owner’s plans

Thrive Holdings was founded last year as an offshoot of the venture firm Thrive Capital Management. TechCrunch describes it as a private equity company for AI: it buys traditional businesses, including in accounting and IT services, and applies artificial intelligence to their workflows.

ADT CEO Jim DeVries said that Thrive Holdings’ long-term capital and technological expertise will give the company opportunities to accelerate innovation, improve the customer experience, and strengthen the sense of security for more households and businesses.

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