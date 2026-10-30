Hyundai Motor Group has tested car-parking robots at the Hillstate The Wave City residential complex in Siheung, South Korea. As Korea Herald reports, this is the first project in the country in which such robots have been deployed across more than 50 parking spaces in a real residential complex.

Moving cars without a driver

The pilot project was implemented by a consortium of Hyundai Motor, Hyundai WIA and Hyundai Engineering & Construction. The robots can move and reposition cars in a parking area without human intervention.

Residents of the complex can use wall panels in their apartments to request that a car be moved, including to a designated pickup area. The robots can also lift and reposition cars parked in two rows, which is intended to help reduce vehicle congestion.

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Managing up to 200 robots

Hyundai Motor Group integrated the robots with the smart infrastructure of residential complexes and developed a parking management system that can simultaneously control up to 200 robots. The group plans to expand the use of the technology to transport hubs, commercial facilities and public institutions, and is also considering regulatory changes for its wider deployment.

Jeong Ho-geun, vice president of Hyundai Motor's future strategy division, said the project demonstrates the capabilities of parking robots and is a step toward using robotics and mobility technologies in real urban environments.

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