In the United Kingdom, Meta, TikTok and X lost a legal challenge to regulator Ofcom's requirements regarding the amount of information it demands be provided under the new online safety regime. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Dispute with Ofcom

The challenge concerned the volume of data that the UK regulator requests from platforms under the new online safety regime. Meta owns Facebook and Instagram, and all these services, along with TikTok and X, are subject to stricter rules.

This case was one of the first legal disputes related to the UK's Online Safety Act 2023.

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Online Safety Act

The law establishes stricter standards for platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram. Its aim is to protect children from harmful and illegal content online.

Ofcom is the UK regulator that requires platforms to provide information under the new regime.

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