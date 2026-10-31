Apple will reduce its standard App Store commission in Taiwan from 30% to 26%. Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission has accepted the company’s corresponding commitment, proposed to address competition concerns. The new commission rate takes effect on October 31.

Investigation into restrictions on developers

The regulator examined whether Apple’s restrictions on app developers, including those related to the so-called “Apple tax,” could violate the Fair Trade Act. This term refers to the commission the company charges developers for paid apps and in-app purchases through the App Store.

Critics pointed out that Apple’s requirement to use its in-app payment system limits developers’ ability to choose alternative payment methods and may increase costs for businesses and consumers.

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The rate will apply automatically

As Taipei Times reports, Apple proposed reducing the commission for paid apps and in-app purchases in accordance with Article 28 of the Fair Trade Act. It allows an investigation to be suspended provided that a company fulfills the commitments it has made.

The reduced commission will automatically apply to developers in Taiwan, with no need to submit applications or meet additional conditions. Apple also said that the new rate would apply to markets such as Japan and Brazil.

The Fair Trade Commission will monitor compliance with the commitment. The regulator may resume the investigation if Apple fails to fulfill the conditions, if the circumstances underlying the decision change substantially, or if it was based on incomplete or inaccurate information. The regulator will consider other possible anticompetitive or unfair practices by Apple separately.

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