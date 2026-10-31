Czech manufacturers are interested in establishing drone assembly lines in Taiwan. Former Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová stated this during a forum in Taipei, Taipei Times reports.

She made the statement at the opening of the Global UAV Academy, an organization engaged in international cooperation in drone supply chains, technological certification and operator training. According to the Research Institute for Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology, the Czech Republic is the largest importer of Taiwanese drones and components for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Cooperation between Czech and Taiwanese companies

Adamová, who moved into the defense industry after ending her political career, introduced representatives of Czech companies producing drones, counter-drone systems and autonomous interceptors. According to her, they plan to cooperate with Taiwan’s UAV sector.

The companies named include AVEC Systems, which produces autonomous interceptors and strike drones; software developer Digitech Automotive, which shifted its focus to navigation systems for UAVs; NATO-certified counter-drone systems manufacturer JISER; and Farpoint. The latter is already cooperating with the academy in pilot training: 24 Taiwanese drone operators have completed the training.

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Farpoint is also working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on opening an office at the Asian Center for Innovation and Research and Development in AI for UAVs in Chiayi, Adamová said.

Experience of the war in Ukraine

According to Adamová, the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the insufficiency of traditional military doctrines in modern conditions. She noted that drone and counter-drone systems have become important military tools, while the rapid development of technologies and tactics can make new systems obsolete within just weeks of their deployment.

Adamová also stated that Czech industry has considerable experience in developing drones, software and navigation systems tested in the war in Ukraine. In her view, this experience, as well as cooperation between the Czech Republic and Taiwan in the UAV sector, is of great importance for security.

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