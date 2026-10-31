According to Channel NewsAsia, OpenAI has cut the target size of its new funding round by $10 billion. As the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, the startup now aims to raise $20 billion at a valuation of $1.25 trillion.

Round parameters

This concerns the target parameters of the latest funding round, rather than funds already raised: the company aims to secure the stated amount. Channel NewsAsia published this information citing Reuters, while Reuters cited a Financial Times report. FT reported the change in the round’s parameters on Friday, October 30.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous plans

Last month, OpenAI said it planned to raise $30 billion at a valuation of $1.4 trillion. Thus, the new fundraising target is $10 billion lower than the previous one, while the stated company valuation is $150 billion lower than under the previous plans.

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