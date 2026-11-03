Anthropic said in an updated S-1/A filing that it may soon reach its own threshold of “sharply accelerated AI-driven progress.” This concerns the company’s internal assessment of future models, rather than its current systems. TechCrunch reports.

Anthropic’s internal threshold

Anthropic said it uses artificial intelligence systems to accelerate research and development. At the same time, the company warned that this could speed up model development faster than it can develop, test and implement appropriate safety, alignment and security measures.

The company also acknowledged that in the past it did not always immediately identify significant acceleration in the pace of model development and may fail to recognize it in time in the future. Anthropic stressed that none of its current models has yet been identified as having exceeded this threshold, while data evaluation is ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recursive self-improvement

The process in which AI so effectively helps train and improve subsequent systems that it sharply accelerates the development of its capabilities is called recursive self-improvement, or RSI. Anthropic considers the use of AI to create more powerful models both an opportunity and a significant safety risk.

The company said it currently does not expect to be able to safely use Claude for fully autonomous design and creation of the next generations of frontier models without meaningful human oversight or understanding of the process. Anthropic is considering updating its Responsible Scaling Policy to preserve human control over the development of frontier models.

Read us on