Israel’s National Cyber Directorate has warned the country’s retail chains, food companies and logistics centers amid a wave of cyberattacks on cooling systems in Europe. The agency urged companies to inspect refrigeration equipment and control systems, especially those that technicians and service providers can access remotely, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Attacks on stores in Europe

During the attacks, perpetrators gained control of refrigerator and freezer settings and raised the temperature. This led to the spoilage of large volumes of food and significant financial losses. In some cases, the attacks also caused equipment damage and fires.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the affected companies, the publication names the Ahold Delhaize and Colruyt supermarket groups in Belgium and Luxembourg, Swedish chains ICA and Coop, as well as at least one IKEA store. Engla Ingwall, manager of an ICA franchise store in Stockholm, told Reuters that the attack was noticed only several hours after it occurred at around two in the morning. According to her, the temperature in all freezers reached 50 degrees Celsius.

Recommendations for companies

Israel’s cyber directorate asked retail chains to report the results of their inspections and the protective measures taken. Recommendations include not connecting cooling and control systems directly to the internet, changing default passwords, updating outdated systems, protecting remote access with multi-factor authentication, and setting up independent alerts for unusual temperature changes.

Read us on