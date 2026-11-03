OpenAI hires former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll — CNBC

OpenAI has hired former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as a senior adviser. At the company, he will work on national security issues and cooperate with government officials, industry representatives, academic institutions, and organizations from allied countries.

Work in the security sphere

As CNBC reports, Driscoll will help advance the concept that OpenAI calls “democratic AI.” He is also expected to help the company’s internal teams better understand the operational needs of national security institutions.

This work will complement OpenAI’s initiatives to strengthen cyber resilience and protect critical services under the Daybreak program.

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Driscoll’s experience

Driscoll previously served as US Army Secretary but left the position at the beginning of the year after several months of reports about tensions in his relationship with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He is an Iraq War veteran and supported the modernization of the US armed forces, including expanding US allies’ access to drones and counter-drone technologies.

In November 2025, Driscoll met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the sides discussed a US-proposed peace plan aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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